Texas woman was so excited she beat cancer that she broke the ‘cancer-free’ bell

(CNN) – When Darla Jaye rang the “cancer free” bell on her last day of treatment, she was bursting with joy — and proved just how strong she is now.Jaye rang the bell at Harris Health System in Houston, Texas, so forcefully, the clapper flew right off.

Harris Health System@harrishealth

Congratulations to @DarlaJaye1 She completed her last round of radiation treatment for breast cancer. She was so excited, she broke the bell!

“I’ve looked forward to this day since February. I was scared to death, but you guys saved my life!”3511:58 AM – Jul 15, 2019See Harris Health System’s other TweetsTwitter Ads info and privacy“

I couldn’t even fathom being done, I was so overwhelmed yesterday,” she told CNN.

“Guess I didn’t know how strong I was!”Jaye said she was first diagnosed with breast cancer in February. She said she had a fast-growing tumor, and thought she was going to have to have chemotherapy.

She ended up being treated with 30 radiation treatments, and yesterday was the last one.

“Even though I kind of knew what was coming, you don’t really know when you lay down on a radiation bed getting ready for treatment,” she said.

Jaye says the doctors saved her life. “I am very, very grateful.”