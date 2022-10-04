ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A mobile dispensary will be coming to Abilene has part of a tour to make medical marijuana legal in Texas.

The ‘Ride For Your Rights’ CannaBus Tour is set to stop at the Mall of Abilene on the 4300 block of Buffalo Gap Road at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, October 6.

Organizers say they are inviting the public to, “to explore the CannaBus Mobile Dispensary, get free swag, and learn how YOU can help expand access to medical cannabis in Texas.”

San Angelo was the first stop on the CannaBus Tour, which will continue through north, east, and south Texas after leaving Abilene.

For more information on the tour and the ‘Ride For Your Rights’ mission, visit the goodblend Medical Cannabis website.