Two arrested for death of 4-year-old in Corpus Christi

Ezekiel Ramirez and Bethany Longoria arrested for death of 4-year-old (source: Corpus Christi PD)

CORPUS CHRISTI (KVEO) — One mother and her boyfriend were arrested on Wednesday after Corpus Christi police say they caused the death of her 4-year-old child.

Corpus Christi officers say they responded to a hospital in the area in reference to an injured child at 4:33 p.m. on Friday, June 4.

Hospital workers told the officers that the child was being treated for life-threatening injuries. Shortly after the initial meeting, the 4-year-old child died at the hospital.

An investigation began and police soon revealed that the mother and her boyfriend were responsible for the death.

On Wednesday, police issued warrants for Ezekiel Ramirez, 27, and Bethany Longoria, 27, and were able to take them into custody on the same day.

Ramirez is charged with murder and was given a $750 thousand bond.

Longoria is charged with injury to a child by omission and was given a $750 thousand bond.

No further details have been released on this incident. This case is still under investigation.