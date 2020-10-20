Two officers shot in Houston’s south side

HOUSTON (CW39) Two Houston Police officers were shot Tuesday morning according to a Tweet by Chief Art Acevedo.

The department tweeted out just after 9:30 Tuesday morning that Command Staff was headed to 2600 Holly Hall near south freeway 288.

The department says the scene is still active and encourages people to avoid the area.

