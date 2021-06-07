TxDOT launches “Talk. Text. Crash” campaign to save lives

HOUSTON- In Houston in 2020, the number of motor vehicle traffic crashes that involved distracted driving (including cell phone use or driver inattention) totaled 4,510. These crashes resulted in 3 deaths and 104 serious injuries.

What’s more last year, Texas roadways saw nearly 1 in 5 crashes caused by a distracted driver in which 367 people died and 2,205 were seriously injured statewide.

A serious or fatal crash can happen in an instant. Motorists who are distracted by their phones, or partaking in any other activity that takes their focus away from driving, are putting themselves, their passengers and everyone else on the road at risk.

TxDOT’s new campaign is offering these tips to prevent distracted driving that can lead to a ticket, or worse, a crash:

Always give driving your full attention.

Pull off the road entirely and come to a complete stop before you talk or text.

Put your phone away, turn it off, or use an app or your phone settings to block texts and calls while driving.

Tell friends, family and co-workers you won`t respond to texts or calls while driving.

Remember to watch No Wait Weather + Traffic each weekday from 6-10 A.M.