U.S. district court upholds order preventing release of dangerous prisoners

HOUSTON, Texas (KXAN) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton praised the U.S. District Court in Houston Wednesday for its decision to prevent the release of felons from prison in Harris County in the interest of public health during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The court denied temporary restraining orders that attempted to block Gov. Abbott’s executive order preventing the release of dangerous individuals from prison. These individuals include those who have been charged with violent crimes or who have a violent criminal history.

“I thank the court for recognizing state law and court precedent and preventing the release of dangerous individuals to protect the health and safety of Texans. We must protect our communities as well as our justice system during this unprecedented health crisis,” said Paxton. “It is vital that we maintain the integrity of our criminal justice system and protect our communities.”

Read a copy of the U.S. District Court’s ruling here.

Latest Posts: