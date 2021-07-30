UPDATE: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Ground and Air Search locates body of missing San Angelo hiker

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office has released a statement on the missing San Angelo hiker.

According to the release, Darren Keith Corley, 62, was last seen around 3:00 P.M. on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 after informing associates he was going walking in the area of San Angelo State Park. His family reported him missing to the San Angelo Police Department the following morning.

Corley’s vehicle was subsequently discovered at Burkett Trail Head inside the San Angelo State Park. A multi-agency search for Corley was assembled on Thursday and continued throughout the day and into the evening without positive results.

On Friday, July 30, 2021, the search for Corley resumed. At approximately 11:00 a.m., Corley’s body was found in a heavily wooded area inside the park.

The search consisted of foot and bike patrols as well as deputies on horseback and all -terrain vehicles. Searches by air were conducted by helicopter and drones. Additionally, cell data and GPS data was utilized in the effort to find Mr. Corley. Foul play is not suspected at this time.

The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office wishes to thank all agencies who helped in locating Mr. Corley.

Agencies involved in the search include the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office, San Angelo Police Department, San Angelo Fire Department, U.S. Customs Air Branch Division, Texas Parks and Wildlife, and the Midland County Sheriff’s Posse.

The search for Mr. Corley was the third ground and air search for a missing person conducted in Tom Green County this calendar year.

