USDA approves Texas’ plan to give SNAP benefits to those who rely on free, reduced school lunches

WASHINGTON (KETK) – Good news for Texas families that rely on free, reduced school lunches.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved Texas’ plan to provide SNAP benefits to those households.

The Families First Coronavirus Response Act, required states to submit their plans for expanding SNAP benefits to these families to USDA.

Families will receive Pandemic-Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) cards to families with children whose schools were closed for at least 5 consecutive days during the emergency designation.

Because distribution of school meals is limited due to school closures, families with children in the school meals program be able to instead use EBT cards at grocery stores and online through the SNAP EBT program.

“During an already stressful time, many families find themselves without school meal benefits meant to provide nutrition and financial relief. Now, thanks to a coronavirus relief bill Congress passed in March, families of the two-thirds of Texas schoolchildren who receive school meals will get additional help putting food on the table.” u.s. senator john cornyn

COVID-19 TESTING

Worried that you might had COVID-19 and looking for a mobile testing center?

Below is a map of all the drive-thru testing sites sponsored by the Texas Department of Health and Human Services.

They do change periodically, so check it occasionally to see if there’s one near you.

