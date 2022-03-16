ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified the nine people killed in a fiery crash Tuesday night after a University of the Southwest van carrying golf team members was hit head on by a Dodge truck. The crash happened near the intersection of SH 115 and FM 1788.

According to DPS, the driver of the school van was identified as 26-year-old head coach Tyler James, of Hobbs. Students killed in the crash were identified as:

Maurico Sanchez, 19, of Mexico

Travis Garcia, 19, of Pleasanton, Texas

Jackson Zinn, 22, of Westminster, Colorado

Karissa Raines, 21, of Fort Stockton

Laci Stone, 18, of Nocona, Texas

Tiago Sousa, 18, of Portugal

Two other students, identified as Dayton Price, 19, , male, of Mississauga Ontario, Canada and Hayden Underhill, 20, of Amherstview Ontario, Canada were injured in the crash. Both have been taken to hospitals in Lubbock where they remain in critical condition.

The driver of the Dodge was identified as 38-year-old Henrich Siemens, of Seminole. The passenger of that vehicle was identified only as a 13-year-old boy, also from Seminole.

The crash is being investigated by the Texas Highway Patrol’s West Texas Region District Crash Team with assistance by the National Transportation Safety Board.