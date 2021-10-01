Video replay: Governor in Lubbock to announce deal making dairy products for national, global export

LUBBOCK, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott and others held a press conference Friday afternoon in Lubbock “regarding an economic development announcement.”

Even before the official announcement, an economic development application submitted to the office of Texas Comptroller on June 1 provided details.

The application for a reinvestment zone said, “Leprino Foods is proposing the construction of a new 850,000 square foot mozzarella cheese and nutrition manufacturing facility.”

The application also said, “The finished products will be distributed throughout the United States and internationally to satisfy Leprino’s customers globally.”

Officials said the deal creates 600 new jobs and will have a $10.6 billion impact over 10 years. Abbott said a Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant of $4,200,000 was extended to Leprino Foods.

At the time of the application, the estimated capital investment was $859.1 million.

