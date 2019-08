WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — On Wednesday, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office reported a huge break in a 40-year-old cold case commonly known as the “Orange Socks” Case, with the office announcing it had determined the identity of the victim.

According to WCSO, the victim — a woman whose body was found in a Georgetown-area concrete ditch on Halloween 1979 — has been positively identified as 23-year-old Debra Jackson, of Abilene.