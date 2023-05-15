AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas has some of the best wedding locations based on total cost and the amount of time it takes to save, according to a recent data study.

SmartAsset said it examined the wedding cost, income and savings data for 344 metro areas in the United States and found three Texas locations among the top 25 best.

On average, the study said an American wedding costs between $10,000 and $28,000, with some couples spending up to $100,000 or more; however, the study found the cost of a wedding does not only depend on the couple and their tastes, but it also depends on the location.

Texas cities where it takes the least time to save for a wedding based on median wedding cost and average annual savings:

Waco at No. 1 in the U.S.

“The lack of state income taxes in Texas and a low cost of living will help expedite saving for a wedding in Waco,” the study said.

According to the study, an average wedding in Waco costs $11,120, which would take 4.70 years to save up for on the local household income.

Lubbock at No. 17 in the U.S.

An average wedding in Lubbock costs $12,122, which would take 5.34 years to save up for on the local household income.

Midland at No. 22 in the U.S.

Study data showed that the average cost of a wedding in Midland was $17,385. Based on the local household income, it would take 5.49 years to save up for a wedding in the area.

In order to conduct the study, SmartAsset said it compared the personal savings rate, median household income and median wedding cost to determine how many years it would take a couple living together to save for a wedding. The study was conducted under the assumption that the couple received no financial help and earned the median household income.

SmartAsset’s tips for saving for a wedding: