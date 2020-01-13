What are these mysterious arrows all over the Texas landscape?

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — You might have noticed a trail of concrete arrows across two different paths in West Texas. What are they?

Visible from high in the sky, each arrow points to another arrow. It turns out, these arrows were once part of the most successful aviation navigation system in the world.

The arrows guided pilots safely across 14 million miles and played a part in the delivery of 300 million letters via the U.S Air Mail Service.

Brave pilots battled miserable and dangerous conditions, and the arrows were their beacons. Use the video link above to see how these arrows connected a far-flung nation.

