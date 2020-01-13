White Settlement church hero given Medal of Courage by Gov. Abbott on Monday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Jack Wilson, who shot and killed West Freeway Church shooter Keith Thomas Kinnunen on Dec. 29, received the Governor’s Medal of Courage at the Governor’s Mansion on Monday.

Gov. Greg Abbott presented Wilson with the honor, and thanked Wilson for his willingness to risk his own life to protect others in the congregation.

Kinnunen shot and killed two members of the congregation with a shotgun before Wilson, who was part of the church’s volunteer security team, fired one shot and hit the gunman in the head.

“When faced with an evil that few of us will ever comprehend, Jack Wilson responded with strength, bravery, and with love for those in the church that day,” Gov. Abbott said. “The courage in his actions cannot be understated, and Jack is not only a hero to West Freeway Church of Christ — he is a hero to the entire state of Texas.”

