Wichita Falls backdrop for national push to reinstate Bacon, TX

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A new advertisement from a national restaurant chain highlights Wichita Falls and calls attention to some of its unique local history, while attempting to bring back Bacon, Texas.

The Convention and Visitors Bureau recently announced filming took place in Wichita Falls for a new Church’s Chicken commercial after a location scout contacted them.

Bacon Switch Road, Wichita County, TX

A certified “film-friendly” community through the Texas Film Commission, Wichita Falls and Bacon Switch Road were selected as the final filming location.

The commercial advertises Church’s new Texas-Cut Bacon Chicken Sandwiches, but also promotes the launch of a national petition to put the town of Bacon, TX back on the map.

The commercial features many iconic Wichita Falls landmarks and staples of downtown, including the Wichita Theater marquis, the Littlest Skyscraper, and a drive down Scott Street highlights Big Blue the downtown skyline.

The commercial can be viewed in its entirety below:

Wait… There’s a Bacon, Texas?

Wichita Falls residents or visitors of the town who have attempted a social media post in the area of Howmet Aerospace, or where Interstate 44 and Bacon Switch Road meet may have noticed their location appearing not as Wichita Falls, but Bacon, TX.

Well, that’s not a mistake; it’s a former farming community.

“A while back the Wichita County community of Bacon, TX fell off the map,” a blurb on their website BaconTexas.org states.

The commercial makes mention of the town of Bacon’s namesake, Otis T. Bacon, who was in fact the first mayor of the City of Wichita Falls.

Otis T. Bacon served as the city’s mayor from 1889 until 1892.

The push to reinstate the town of Bacon, TX is the focus of the advertisement, with the views of Wichita Falls as the backdrop.

Susan Kimes, Marketing Manager for the CVB, said having Church’s select Wichita Falls for filming is great for the city.

“Anytime Wichita Falls and our local landmarks are included in a project like this, it’s beneficial for our community as a whole,” Kimes said.

In addition to filming, Church’s Chicken contacted the Wichita Falls Food Bank and will be making a donation to the organization.

The commercial is scheduled to begin airing Tuesday, November 9.