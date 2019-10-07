Wife of slain Texas Tech officer sues for $1 million or more

Image of Hollis Alvin Daniels, III from the Lubbock County Detention Center

LUBBOCK, Texas – The wife of Texas Tech police officer Floyd East, Jr. filed a lawsuit on Friday for $1 million or more.

Carmen East of El Paso sued Hollis Alvin Daniels, III, for wrongful death. The lawsuit accused Daniels of shooting and killing East.

Floyd East, Jr.

“The cold and calculated act took place while Officer Floyd East, Jr. was in the course and scope of his employment as a peace officer and investigating other criminal activity of … Daniels,” the lawsuit said.

“Daniels … shot and killed Officer Floyd East, Jr. with a .45 caliber handgun at the Texas Tech Police Department,” the lawsuit said.

Daniels was charged with capital murder on the night of the shooting – October 9, 2017. Court records in the criminal case said East took Daniels into custody and brought him to the Texas Tech Police Department.

Court records said Daniels had a stolen gun with him that was not discovered while he was under arrest. The criminal court records said Daniels shot East and then ran out of the police department. He was found and re-arrested a short time later.

The lawsuit said Daniels acted with “disregard towards human life.”

Daniels was a Texas Tech student at the time of the shooting.

The capital murder charge was still pending as of Monday and Daniels remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center. Prosecutors filed documents stating their intention to seek the death penalty.

Daniels has not yet filed his side of the story in court records.

CLICK HERE to read the lawsuit.