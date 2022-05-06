BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was sentenced to 30 years in prison for several charges, including intoxication manslaughter.

Maranda Lizette Longoria, 31, was found guilty on counts of accident involving serious bodily injury, accident involving injury, accident involving death, intoxication assault with a vehicle and intoxication manslaughter, according to a release from Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz.

On March 18, 2020, Longoria was driving an SUV with her sister, her sister’s fiancé and two children. At 1:17 a.m., a San Benito officer heard an auto collision near his area.

The officer responded and saw a small girl lying face down on the ground, dead. The child was Longoria’s 9-year-old daughter, according to a release.

Initial reports said that a black Ford Expedition rolled over several times, and the child was ejected from the vehicle.

Evidence showed that Longoria was drunk. She was found at a nearby private property hiding, the release stated.

With assistance from witnesses, officers concluded that Longoria was driving and returning from South Padre Island.

“This is a very tragic and sad case of DWI,” said Luis V. Saenz in the release. “It serves to remind us all that driving while intoxicated is a very serious crime. The jury’s message was very clear that if you drink and drive and cause somebody their life or a fatality, you will be held accountable.”

Longoria was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the intoxication manslaughter count and five years for the two counts of intoxication assault.