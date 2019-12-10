Woman’s body found in storage tote near Texas church
SPRING, Texas (Newsource) – Texas authorities are trying to identify a woman whose body was found in a large storage tote near a church in Montgomery County Sunday.
An autopsy gathered these details about the body:
- Appears to be a white female with dark or light brown hair
- About 5’2″ in height
- about 120 pounds
- has dentures on upper jaw
- wore a white bathrobe, a size small, blue croft and barrow shirt, and blue and white pants with a Samoan design and the words “alofa” and “samoa”
- had undergone hysterectomy, gall bladder removal surgery, gastric bypass surgery
- may have been a smoker
The woman’s cause of death was not immediately disclosed.
Anyone with any information is being asked to contact the Montgomery County sheriff’s office or crime stoppers.
