Woman’s body found in storage tote near Texas church

Posted: / Updated:

SPRING, Texas (Newsource) – Texas authorities are trying to identify a woman whose body was found in a large storage tote near a church in Montgomery County Sunday.

An autopsy gathered these details about the body:

  • Appears to be a white female with dark or light brown hair
  • About 5’2″ in height
  • about 120 pounds
  • has dentures on upper jaw
  • wore a white bathrobe, a size small, blue croft and barrow shirt, and blue and white pants with a Samoan design and the words “alofa” and “samoa”
  • had undergone hysterectomy, gall bladder removal surgery, gastric bypass surgery
  • may have been a smoker

The woman’s cause of death was not immediately disclosed.

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact the Montgomery County sheriff’s office or crime stoppers.

