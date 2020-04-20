Live Now
City of Abilene discusses COVID-19 latest, including testing at AbiMar Foods
State parks reopen Monday, first phase to reopen Texas economy begins during COVID-19 pandemic

by: Billy Gates

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — State parks around Texas reopen Monday after Gov. Greg Abbott shut them down April 7 due to COVID-19.

It’s part of the governor’s plan he announced Friday to gradually reopen the state economy.

The parks will be day-use only, and reservations are required. People have to wear face coverings, practice social distancing and cannot be in a group larger than five people. More information on the new regulations can be found at the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department website.

Later this week, more parts of the governor’s reopening the economy plan go into effect. Retail stores will go to a “retail to-go” model, meaning stores can bring their employees back to work but no customers will be allowed in. All transactions will be done either curbside, delivery or shipping.

Another part of the governor’s reopening orders going into effect are relaxing the pause on non-emergency surgeries.

The governor also created a strike force to oversee the economy’s reopening. It includes Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Speaker of the House Dennis Bonnen, Attorney General Ken Paxton and Comptroller Glenn Hegar. They’ll partner with a team of medical advisers and a team of business leaders to figure out how and when to safely reopen businesses.

Gov. Abbott said he’ll announce more phases April 27.

