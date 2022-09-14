HOUSTON (CW39) — As the U.S. population continues to increase, it also continues to become more diverse. And a new survey shows that Texas is one of a number of states seeing more of that diversity.

In a new report released by WalletHub , Texas actually ranks as the 2nd most diverse state in all of America. The personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2022’s Most & Least Diverse States in America,

The study determines where the most idea and identity exchanges have occurred at the highest level in the U.S. – and where the population is relatively more homogeneous. So, WalletHub compared the 50 states across six key categories: socio-economic, cultural, economic, household, religious and political diversity.

With Hispanic Heritage Month beginning September 15th and women holding a record number of Fortune 500 CEO positions (still only 8.8% of the total) this report is more timely than ever.

Lets look at how Texas ranks in certain key diversity factors compared to other states.

Diversity in Texas (1=Most Diverse, 25=Avg.):

  • 23rd – Income Diversity
  • 9th – Educational-Attainment Diversity
  • 4th – Racial & Ethnic Diversity
  • 3rd – Linguistic Diversity
  • 26th – Birthplace Diversity
  • 1st – Industry Diversity*
  • 20th – Occupational Diversity*
  • 26th – Worker-Class Diversity*
  • 29th – Marital-Status Diversity
  • 5th – Household-Size Diversity
  • 6th – Religious Diversity

*Includes civilian employed population aged 16 and older

WalletHub breaks down the study in even further detail for each state as well. For the full report, click the WalletHub Link .