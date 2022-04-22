What Supplies Qualify for a Tax Exemption

  • Portable Generators (less than $3000)
  • Emergency Ladders (less than $300)
  • Items less than $75:
    • Axes
    • Batteries
    • Batteries & Chargers for mobile phones
    • Can Openers (non-electric)
    • Coolers & Ice Chests (non-electric)
    • Fire Extinguishers
    • First Aid Kits
    • Hatchets
    • Light Sources
    • Radios (portable, self-powered)
    • Smoke Detectors
    • Tarps & Plastic Sheeting

What Supplies Do Not Qualify

  • Camping Stoves & Supplies
  • Chainsaws
  • Cleaning Supplies
  • Extension Ladders
  • Gloves
  • Medical/Face Masks
  • Plywood
  • Toilet Paper

Items purchased online from 12:01 am April 23 to midnight April 25 still quality for the tax exemption.