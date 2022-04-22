What Supplies Qualify for a Tax Exemption
- Portable Generators (less than $3000)
- Emergency Ladders (less than $300)
- Items less than $75:
- Axes
- Batteries
- Batteries & Chargers for mobile phones
- Can Openers (non-electric)
- Coolers & Ice Chests (non-electric)
- Fire Extinguishers
- First Aid Kits
- Hatchets
- Light Sources
- Radios (portable, self-powered)
- Smoke Detectors
- Tarps & Plastic Sheeting
What Supplies Do Not Qualify
- Camping Stoves & Supplies
- Chainsaws
- Cleaning Supplies
- Extension Ladders
- Gloves
- Medical/Face Masks
- Plywood
- Toilet Paper
Items purchased online from 12:01 am April 23 to midnight April 25 still quality for the tax exemption.