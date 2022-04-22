What Supplies Qualify for a Tax Exemption

Portable Generators (less than $3000)

Emergency Ladders (less than $300)

Items less than $75: Axes Batteries Batteries & Chargers for mobile phones Can Openers (non-electric) Coolers & Ice Chests (non-electric) Fire Extinguishers First Aid Kits Hatchets Light Sources Radios (portable, self-powered) Smoke Detectors Tarps & Plastic Sheeting



What Supplies Do Not Qualify

Camping Stoves & Supplies

Chainsaws

Cleaning Supplies

Extension Ladders

Gloves

Medical/Face Masks

Plywood

Toilet Paper

Items purchased online from 12:01 am April 23 to midnight April 25 still quality for the tax exemption.