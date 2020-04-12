State senators pen letter to Gov. Abbott asking to expand surgeries and deliver PPE to community based doctors

Four Texas state senators wrote a letter to Gov. Abbott Friday urging him to expand surgeries and deliver more personal protective equipment (PPE) to community based doctors.

Three of the state senators who penned the letter, Charles Schertner, Donna Campbell and Dawn Buckingham, are all doctors. The fourth senator is Lois Kolkhorst, the Chair of the Senate Health and Human Services Committee.

The first concern mentioned in the letter is the current availability of PPE in the state. The senators say that despite the current system of distribution of PPE between hospitals, there are many doctors who still provide care for COVID-19 patients outside a hospital setting. They recommended distributing 10% of the state’s PPE through the Regional Advisory Councils or county medical societies to community based physicians.

The senators also urged the governor to expand the types of surgeries that are allowed in the state during the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently any surgery that isn’t life-saving has been suspended due to an executive order from Gov. Abbott.

However, the senators argue in their letter that there are many Texans who require necessary medical intervention and surgery for issues not deemed life-saving. They want doctors in the state to be able to exercise their medical judgement and treat their patients to the best of their abilities without fear of penalty.

They said the need to resume surgical care is especially important for rural areas since the geographical distance for care can become a burden.

Read the full letter to Gov. Abbott below: