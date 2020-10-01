Statewide education organization honoring a Big Country native

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The ‘Texas Association of Chicanos in Higher Education’, a statewide organization, is naming their annual career and leadership development institute after Maria Aguirre.

“We developed the career and leadership instituted to basically start preparing the next generation of diverse leaders with the colleges. When you walk into that college and university we want for you to be able to see you somewhere in those ranks,” says Aguirre.

For the last 36 years Agurrie has worked at TSTC, helping to improve the lives of so many students.

“There are times I don’t think that from the work we do, we don’t realize who you’re actually impacting until much later,” says Agurrie.

As the current vice president of the Hispanic Leadership Council, Aguirre has also helped dozens of families get to the next level.

“Maria does such a great job of laying out what they’re about to go through with their child going off to college or changing, leaving high school to a new career that sometimes those people are in tears when they leave,” says Samuel Garcia, HLC president.

Garcia has worked along side Agurrie for 20 years.

“The driving force for her is whatever is good for the students she’s willing to do and she’s always willing to volunteer to lead. She also helps manage or social media post, I mean she does it all,” says Garcia.

According to Aguirre there is so much more work to be done.

“For me its just trying to help somebody and maybe in turn they will pay it forward and help somebody else along the way,” says Aguirre.

The application process for the annual TACHE career and leadership development institute will open in November and the conference is expected to take place Fort Worth.