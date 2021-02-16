Stay warm! Here’s a list of warming centers open in the Big Country

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Several warming centers have opened their door to people who have lost power around the Big Country. Here’s a list of warming centers.

Abilene:

Beltway Park Church north and southside campuses opened their doors to the community of Abilene, they are located at 2850 Highway 351, and 4009 Beltway Park South.

The National Guard is now talking calls at 0830 to take citizens to the warming shelter who need it.

Brownwood:

The City of Brownwood is setting up a temporary warming facility at the Depot Civic Center at 600 E. Depot Street. The Depot will be open until 5:00 p.m. The purpose of opening the Depot is to have a warm place for people to go if electricity is out in their homes for a prolonged period.

The Vine Street underpass is closed, so access the Depot from Adams Street. Chairs and tables are set up in the Depot. The facility is heated but may still feel cool due to the extremely low temperatures.

The warming facility is not intended for overnight stays. If overnight accommodations are needed, contact Chief Eric Hicks at (325)800-9794 for Brownwood residents and Darrell Johnston, Brown County Emergency Management Coordinator, at (325)302-3188 for Brown County residents.

For more information on how to report power outages and tips for protecting your home, pets, and property, go to https://www.brownwoodtexas.gov/585/Winter-Weather

Coleman:

The City Of Coleman is opening a warming center to provide temporary relief to those who may need it.

The center is located at the Senior Center located at 916 South Concho Street. There is no power. The center is being heated by gas heaters.

Meals will not be provided.

Those who visit the center are encouraged to bring:

Bedding, Food, Drink, Personal Medications, Entertainment such as books and games, and any other necessities. They will be unable to accommodate pets.

Eastland:

First Baptist Church in Eastland, has opened its gym door to the community. They currently have power and will be offering a meal from 3 pm to 5 pm.

People are allowed to stay overnight

They are not able to accommodate pets at the moment pets

Visitors are encouraged to bring water.

If planned to go please call (254) 629-3355 to check availability.

405 S Seaman St, Eastland, TX 76448

Haskell:

Haskell County Residents can go to The Haskell Civic Center which has been set as a warming center. The Civic ceneter is located at 200 Ave B, Haskell, TX 79521.

