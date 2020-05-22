Stennett excited to coach Cisco despite losing most of offseason

In Cisco sits the empty Chesley Field and school weight room as the Loboes football team has lost its normal offseason workouts because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Besides the team, this effects first year head coach Kevin Stennett who hasn’t been able to spend normal time with his players.

Cisco Head Coach Kevin Stennett, “As we got more and more into this, you start losing touch with those kids and I’m sitting here wondering what they’re doing right now, are they working out? Are they running the streets?

Although it’s been tough to keep up with his players from home, Stennett has been doing his best to interact with the team and is confident they’ll be ready to hit the field and weight room when allowed.

Stennett said, “We started out using a team app and we communicated with them everyday. We miss seeing them everyday and we miss seeing them in this weight room for sure, this is usually full at this time everyday. The one’s that I’ve talked to, they are working out. They’ve set up home gyms and they’re trying to stay in shape as much as possible.”

Stennett was named Cisco’s new head coach after Brent West stepped down and announced he would just be the school’s athletic director. Stennett is thankful for the guidance he’s been given from West, especially in this time.

Stennett said, “Very thankful, he gave me the job as an assistant years ago and he was nice enough to keep me on staff even though I didn’t know anything. I thought I did, I didn’t know anything sitting down with him. But, it’s great having him by my side. He’s still the athletic director here. Nobody better to learn from.”

Stennett is ready to see his players again and knows that this, will very soon turn into this.