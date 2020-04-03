Stephens County confirms first case of COVID-19

STEPHENS COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Stephens County has confirmed their first case of COVID-19.

Friday morning, the Stephens Memorial Hospital confirmed that one of 19 COVID-19 tests they’ve administered so far has resulted in a positive.

The other 18 have been negative, and at this time, there are no pending COVID-19 tests in Stephens County.

No information about Stephens County’s COVID-19 patient has been released.

This positive marks the 27th case in the Big Country – 18 in Abilene, 4 in Brown County, 3 in Eastland County, 1 in Comanche County, and now 1 in Stephens County.

Health experts and officials across the country are asking people to practice social distancing to eliminate the spread of COVID-19 by standing at least 6 feet apart, gathering in groups of no more than 10, and only leaving home for essential actives such as picking up food and supplies.

