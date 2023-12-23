STEPHENS COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The county of Stephens County has officially declared a disaster following the closure of the ‘Mile Long Bridge’ over the Hubbard Creek Reservoir for urgent repairs. This declaration, issued by Stephens County Judge Michael Roach on December 22, 2023, comes in response to an emergency inspection that unearthed significant structural issues posing an imminent threat to public safety.

The resulting closure has unleashed disruptions in the county’s emergency services and among its residents. Approximately 15% of Stephens County’s population now finds itself isolated from rapid emergency services, with a response time of 45 minutes or longer. Moreover, residents are grappling with detours and extended travel times as a consequence of the bridge closure.

In accordance with the Texas Government Code, this declaration has triggered the activation of the Stephens County emergency management plan. An emergency meeting held on Friday night brought together emergency services, officials, and residents to address concerns and implement an action plan. More information from this meeting can be accessed here.