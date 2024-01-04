STEPHENS COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a vehicle pursuit where one suspect is still at large.

On January 3, Stephens County Constable Wayne McMullen tried to detain two suspected shoplifters in the Walmart parking lot. However, they fled from him, and he initiated a vehicle pursuit. The suspects’ car then traveled through pastureland, causing damage to fences and gates along the way, in a ‘lengthy and dangerous pursuit.’

The search for both suspects began after the vehicle had been wrecked and submerged in a surface tank. 33-year-old Kari Rae Haigler was taken into custody later that evening, but 31-year-old Michael Jacob Lynn Aldridge is still on the run.

On January 4, Aldridge stole a vehicle from a hunter located southeast of Breckenridge, according to the Stephens County Sheriff’s Office. He crashed through fences and gates before entering the city and ultimately abandoning the vehicle.

Aldridge, a wanted fugitive, remains at large. The Sheriff’s Office stated that ‘while Aldridge displayed a complete disregard for the lives and property of citizens of Stephens County while evading law enforcement, he is not believed to be an imminent threat to citizens.’

If you see Aldridge or have any information about his whereabouts, please contact law enforcement at: