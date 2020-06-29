Stephens Memorial Hospital increases access to local specialty services with support from Hendrick Health System

BRECKENRIDGE, Texas (Press Release) – Today, Stephens Memorial Hospital signed an affiliation agreement with Hendrick Health System to strengthen local healthcare services. This new partnership will increase access to healthcare specialties, reinforcing the commitment of Stephens Memorial to offer high quality, affordable services close to home.

“We are excited to now be affiliated with Hendrick Health System, as they are widely recognized for their compassionate and high-quality patient care,” said Doug Smith, Chief Financial Officer and Interim CEO for Stephens Memorial Hospital. “This affiliation agreement will allow us to access education, training and the wealth of knowledge and experience found in a larger quality health system.”

Hendrick Health System’s support of rural healthcare and the alliance with Stephens Memorial Hospital, will help ensure that healthcare remains accessible in the region, while expanding access to services and expertise from Hendrick providers. The Breckenridge community already benefits from local access to several Hendrick outreach specialty clinics, including cardiology, orthopedics, hematology, oncology and nephrology. As community health needs are assessed, additional specialties will be added.