Stepping into the station: Abilene ISD Fire Academy students get real-world experience

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – They’re putting on the boots and hopping in the truck.

“There’s memories I’ll never forget being here these past few days,” said high school senior Asanti McCann.

This group of Abilene ISD seniors are heading into their second year at the district’s Fire Academy, and this summer are getting the chance to work first hand with our local firefighters.

“Whatever is going on that day they are participating in,” said Deputy Fire Chief John Brunett.

Each student is required to spend three 8-hour shifts at fire stations in the Key City, witnessing every alarm.

“We were all just working out and they got a tone and then everyone just kind of hopped on it,” said high school senior Taliyah Daniels. “It was cool to see how fast they reacted, how much they cared.”

“It was interesting to see the different techniques that we have only read about and seen on video being done in person,” said McCann.

Asanti and Talyah learned it wasn’t all about fighting fires.

“I think it’s kind of an eye opener, and you’re thinking of firefighters always running, making responses, but really there’s a lot of things that we do that are just routine for us,” said Brunett.

From equipment checks to their required workout, it’s an experience that’s getting these high schoolers ready for their future career

“To see them have the enthusiasm and come to the station and work with our guys has been really rewarding for all of us,” said Brunett.

For these firefighters, the program is a chance to pass on what they’ve learned over the years.

“We were all students one time, and so we all had great instructors, and so everyone’s kind of pitching in to help form these young cadets into firefighters,” said Brunett.

