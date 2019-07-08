Stolen street signs can cause problems for city

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – Stolen street signs are a common occurance in Abilene and while it might not seem like the biggest crime, it can be a big problem for the city.

It’s something many probably don’t notice until it’s gone.

“I think the first time it went missing I’d lived here three months. I came in and boom it was gone,” Abilene resident Barbara Elizondo said.

Elizondo lives on Marlboro drive, one of the most common signs to be missing.

“I was surprised the first time then it dawned on me it’s the name of a cigarette and kids smoking Marlboro’s or something think ‘oh that’s cool I’ll hang it in my room,'” Elizondo said.

Other common signs include people’s names and even Disney Princesses.

“Typically its someone who wants a decoration for their house, or their home or their man cave,” City of Abilene Traffic Engineer James Rogge said.

This popular prank can put a strain on emergency services.

“With those signs being gone they don’t always know exactly which block that they’re at especially if its three o’clock in the morning and its dark outside and you’re looking for a sign that’s not there,” Rogge said.

It also costs taxpayers to replace each sign. From design, printing, cutting and placing it on the reflective sign blank each one costs about $70 to make. That’s why the City of Abilene Traffic division gets creative when placing those hot street names.

“We try and bolt them straight to the pole instead of mounting them. We try and stick them higher up in the air so they’re harder to reach,” Rogge said.

Normally street signs are placed on top of the stop sign, but Princess Lane has been stolen so many times they have to mount it on the telephone pole. Even that doesn’t stop people from stealing it.

“If someone wants something bad enough they’re going to find a way to get it,” Rogge said.

Since the ones doing the crime aren’t the ones reporting it, it could be months before the sign is back where it needs to be.

“You’re endangering not only your life but other people’s lives because if you have an accident and they can’t find you that’s going to be a problem for somebody else if they can’t be found,” Rogge said.

It’s a seemingly innocent act that could create a dangerous situation for those traveling or living on those roads.

The City Traffic Division also works with the Abilene Police Department to patrol those areas with more stolen signs and to track down ones that have been stolen. They will prosecute anyone who gets caught.