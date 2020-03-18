‘Stop Movement’ prevents Dyess airmen from leaving 100-mile radius from base until May

DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A Stop Movement implemented by the Secretary of Defense is placing restrictions on how far Dyess airmen can be off base.

In a video posted to Facebook Tuesday night, Dyess officials say the Secretary of Defense has ordered a stop movement effective March 16 until May 11.

This means all leave outside the local area, which is defined by a 100 mile radius from the base, is canceled, according to the video.

Active duty members who are on leave outside the local area must return by March 20. Those who may have extenuating circumstances that could prevent them from returning by then are asked to speak to their leadership.

Dyess officials say when off duty, active duty members are asked not to attend large events or social gatherings.

Leaders iterate that there are currently no confirmed cases on the base.

You can see the full video below: