TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A storm brought much-needed rain Tuesday night, but also unleashed strong winds, causing damage to trees, fences, and power lines, resulting in widespread power outages.

Zanthia Dorsett, who lives between Tye and Merkel, shared that the storm made its way to her area between 8:30 and 9:00 p.m.

“It was pretty windy, it was downpouring pretty bad, it was hailing. Our house was shaking, so it was, it was pretty windy,” Dorsett shared.

Taylor Electric Cooperative crews are still working to restore power to areas. As of Tuesday night, at least 1,100 of its customers had lost power. Power is predicted to be restored throughout Wednesday, but those north of I-20 may have to wait until Thursday morning due to extensive damage.

For those who need a place to cool down, cooling stations will be available until 8:00 p.m. at:

View Baptist Church – 250 Boynton Road in Abilene

Heritage Hall – 111 Taylor Street in Merkel

As of 4:30 p.m. September 6, Wells Lane and Wimberley Road remain closed. County Road 287 is open now.