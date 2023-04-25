BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – As more information became available Tuesday, meteorologists have been able to learn more about the next weather system to impact not only the Big Country, but most of East Texas.

A slight risk for storms is still possible for the area, however, storm coverage Tuesday afternoon and evening are expected to be minimal or very isolated.

For any storms that do develop, those will have the potential to reach severe limits. Those storms will produce large hail and damaging winds if able to become severe.

There is increasing potential for severe thunderstorms capable of producing very large hail and damaging winds on Wednesday afternoon and evening. Tornado threats remain low but a brief spin up can happen.

Favorable conditions at the surface and upper levels support that potential for Wednesday. A warm front now-turned stationary is hanging out in parts of West Texas, bringing warm air and moisture to the area.

A dryline is expected to move in Wednesday afternoon where thunderstorm initiation is expected along that dryline. A cold front may overtake that dryline later in the day Wednesday, thus giving the already developed storms and developing storms more energy to become severe.

Below is the SPC Day 2 outlook from the NWS:

As seen above, most of the Big Country is under marginal to slight risk for severe storms while the eastern counties have been upgraded to an enhanced risk.

A marginal risk area includes severe storms of either limited organization and longevity, or very low coverage and marginal intensity.

A slight risk area implies organized severe thunderstorms are expected, but usually in low coverage with varying levels of intensity.

An enhanced risk area depicts a greater concentration where severe thunderstorms become more numerous and more intense.

As of late Tuesday afternoon, very large hail up to tennis ball size and damaging winds of at least 60 miles per hour were expected with these storms that develop.

Make sure to be on weather alert throughout the day Wednesday. BCH meteorologists will be closely monitoring the area as the day progresses.