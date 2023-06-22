BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A storm whipped through the Big Country overnight Wednesday into Thursday. With it, brought winds up to 80 miles per hour, power outages, flooding, and other damages across the area.

According to the National Weather Service of Abilene and San Angelo, the storm traveled its way to Abilene just after midnight, clearing up around 1:00 a.m., but leaving destruction behind. People were warned via an emergency alert to take shelter in a sturdy, windowless room.

Take a look at these photos from around Abilene:

One KTAB/KRBC viewer submitted the video below during the storm. He said the tree was caught in a powerline, which then caught fire.

A tornado hit the town of Matador, which is about 2-and-a-half hours north of Abilene. That tornado would prove fatal.

AEP Texas reported that its Matador substation was destroyed in the tornado and as of 7:30 a.m., about 5,500 households were without power between Abilene and Hamlin.

This next set of photos is from a viewer in Hawley, reporting some pretty heavy damage around the schools:

Thanks to a generator, Hawley City Hall opened to the public so that others can power their phones or medical devices. The city also said they should be contacted if you’re needing tree limbs hauled away. There is a dumpster at City Hall for debris, and a brush pile will be out at the First Baptist Church. Contact City Hall here: (325) 537-9528.

Meanwhile in Nolan County, the Texas Department of Emergency Management (TDEM) said residents with significant damage can complete an online Damage Assessment Survey. The incident number will be 23-0017 15JUN Severe Weather.

Lastly, the First National Bank in Rotan said it is closed until further notice due to damages from the storm.

Stay with BigCountryHomepage.com as we continue to monitor damages.