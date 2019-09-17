Storybook Saturday to host performances of ‘Beauty and the Beast’ and Philharmonic cellist Amit Peled

ABILENE, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – “Join us for a special morning of theater and music on Saturday, Sept. 28!” said The Abilene Cultural Affairs Council.

“Storybook Saturday: Tale as Old as Time” is a family event hosted by the Abilene Cultural Affairs Council in partnership with the Abilene Philharmonic and Abilene Christian University Theatre.

The event will take place in the Adamson-Spalding Storybook Garden, which will open at 10:30 a.m. with art activities, characters, bubbles, face painting and light snacks. Come early and listen to the Philharmonic rehearse inside the Abilene Convention Center from 10 a.m. to noon. See how a piece of music is shaped and polished as they prepare for their Saturday night concert (tickets available at www.abilenephilharmonic.org). At 10:45 a.m. in the garden, ACU Theatre will perform selections from their homecoming musical, “Beauty and the Beast” (The show is Oct. 18-20. Tickets available at acu.edu/theatre).

At 11 a.m., touch and play real instruments at the Philharmonic Instrument Petting Zoo. Also, children can use a baton and pretend to lead an orchestra … “Be Our Guest” conductor!

At noon, Philharmonic featured performer Amit Peled, a world-renowned cellist, will perform and read his children’s book, “A Cello Named Pablo.” Afterwards, Amit will sign books, which are available for $20. Storybook Saturday is $10 per family. Families can register online at www.abilenecac.org. Families who pre-register will be entered into a drawing to win two tickets to the Oct. 5 “Broadway Princess Party” at the Abilene Philharmonic. The drawing will take place during Storybook Saturday.

The garden is located on the grounds of the Abilene Convention Center, 1100 N. 6th St.

Latest Posts: