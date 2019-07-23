Stovall, REALTORS joins Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

ABILENE, Texas (News Release) – Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, part of the HSF Affiliates LLC family of real estate brokerage franchise networks, today announced that independent brokerage Stovall, REALTORS® has joined its network operating as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Stovall, REALTORS®.

The brokerage, led by Abilene real estate veteran Steve Stovall, remains independently owned and operated. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is one of America’s fastest-growing real estate brokerage networks with more than 50,000 agents and 1,500 offices added since its launch six years ago, including global network members in Berlin, Germany; London, England; Milan, Italy; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; and Madrid, Spain.

“We proudly welcome Steve Stovall and his team to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices,” said Gino Blefari, chairman of the network. “Abilene is an important market for our network and Stovall, REALTORS® is a strong community ambassador and a powerful source for real estate guidance and superior client service.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to join the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand,” said Stovall, a fourth generation Abilenian. “The network is trusted and respected, as is its Berkshire Hathaway Inc. namesake, and it appeals to the broadest range of real estate consumers. We believe the brand is ideal for higher-end properties and ranch properties – market segments in which we plan to grow.”

With their brand transition, Stovall, REALTORS® agents gain access to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ active referral and relocation networks, and its “FOREVER Cloud” technology suite for lead generation, marketing support, social media, video production/distribution and more. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices has aligned with Salesforce to deliver world-class technology support to its network members far into the future.

The brand also provides global listing syndication, professional training and ongoing education and the exclusive Luxury Collection marketing program for premier listings. Its Prestige Magazine showcases network members’ premium listings with a strong lineup of feature stories covering topics that appeal to high-end real estate consumers.

“There isn’t a better tool suite and support platform in real estate,” Stovall said. “I’m proud to provide my agents with progressive and useful tools to help them be their very best and most efficient for their clients.”

Stovall said the time is right for his brand announcement. The Abilene economy is percolating, driven by the military, education, sustainable energy and other industries. Real estate sales are strong yet balanced with about a three-month supply of homes for sale. Forbes almost annually names Abilene among the best places to retire in America.

“The future looks bright from where we operate in West Texas,” said Stovall. “Our entire team is energized and ready for a new era of excellence as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Stovall, REALTORS®.”

Chris Stuart, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, applauded the brokerage’s network membership. “The Stovall, REALTORS® team is known for hard work, innovation and passionate client service,” he said. “To be sure, our brand is well-represented in greater Abilene.”

Stovall, REALTORS® will commemorate its brand transition today with a celebration at its Abilene headquarters, 3382 South 27th St. The event begins at 4:30 p.m. and will be attended by State Representative Stan Lambert and Abilene Mayor Anthony Williams.