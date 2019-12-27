Strangers climb freeway wall to rescue dog

HOUSTON (KTRK) — A Texas man wants to thank two men who helped rescue his dog that was trapped along the freeway, only he doesn’t know who they are, where they’re from, or where they were heading when they decided to help.

Home, happy and with one heck of a story, 8-year-old Suki took herself on a very long walk all over the streets of Houston.

“She disappeared on Thursday. There is a gate behind us and people were painting the house,” says Avrim Fishkind, Suki’s owner.

Fishkind says she is usually a very good girl and sticks around the house, but for whatever reason that day, she ran.

“Then came the great race to find the dog,” Fishkind said.

Which meant countless online posts, fliers, walking the neighborhood and even robocalls.

Four days later, the phone rang.

“I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, we have your dog,’ and I was so excited,” says Casey Joshi, who helped rescue Suki.

Suki was found just a few feet under the freeway at the 527 Spur.

“You could tell she was terrified,” says Patricia Alnaser, who helped rescue the dog.

Her rescue involved a can of food, a really tall ladder, a lot of patience, lots of running and several caring Houstonians.

Joshi and Alnaser are just two of the good souls who came to Suki’s rescue.

“The two men had gotten a can of food,” Joshi says.

“One of the guys went up the ladder and tried to get her,” Alnaser recalls.

These two mystery men were a huge help, but nobody got their names.

Avrim says he also owes them a huge thanks.

“Who I want to thank wherever you are. They said they had to get to the airport. I don’t know anything about what happened to them. They are just two men that I really have to thank,” Avrim says.

So the owner is hoping someone will be able to identify the two mystery men on the picture.

The family are calling them “their heroes.”