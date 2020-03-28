Streaming freebies to take advantage of while you’re stuck at home

FILE PHOTO: Attendees look at the new Apple iPhone 11 Pro during a special event on September 10, 2019 in the Steve Jobs Theater on Apple’s Cupertino, California campus. Apple unveiled several new products including an iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, Apple Watch Series 5 and seventh-generation iPad. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Streaming subscriptions feeling a little stale? Here are some free ways to spruce them up! Many streaming services are offering free ways to watch or extended free trials to get you through these stay at home times.

Follow Tech Reporter Rich DeMuro on Instagram for more tech news, tips and gadgets!

Amazon

Amazon is making some of its Prime programming free! The selection is for kids with TV shows like Daniel Tiger and movies like Shrek! No Prime membership necessary. Just hop on and watch!

Audible

Amazon-owned Audible is also jumping on the free bandwagon. They have unlocked a free selection of stories for kids and teens to listen to. There are selections including Winnie the Pooh, Frankenstein and dozens of other books. No login necessary, just visit the website and hit play on a computer, tablet or phone.

Shudder

Love horror movies like Friday the 13th and Halloween? Shudder is a subscription service that specializes in scary movies.

Usually they offer one week free, but right now you can get a full month with the code SHUTIN. Then, all you need is some popcorn! Be sure to sign up via the website and NOT the app! Otherwise, you won’t be able to enter in the promo code to get this extended deal.

T-Mobile

T-Mobile customers can claim a sweet offer: two free months of YouTube Premium.

The deal is part of the company’s weekly thank you to customers called T-Mobile Tuesdays. YouTube Premium will give you access to ad-free viewing and the YouTube Music service with no ads.

You can claim the offer now through April 21 in the T-Mobile Tuesdays app (Android) or through the website (iOS). You then have until May 1 to redeem it.

CBS All Access

Star Trek fans can binge watch the entire season of Picard, thanks to an extended free trial on CBS All Access. Usually they give a weeklong free trial, but if you use the code word GIFT you’ll get a full month to watch!

While you’re there, check out dozens of other current and classic shows, like Twilight Zone and 90210.

Sling TV

Sling is offering 14 days of free access to its programming bundle called Sling Blue. The bundle includes CNN, FOX News, HLN, MSNBC, Bloomberg TV, Cheddar News and more. There is no credit card necessary, but you will have to create a login.

Sling says news viewership is up 121 percent on its platform. Sign up by April 5.

Just added: You can now watch various Showtime channels for free through Monday, March 30. No sign up or login is necessary. Just go to watch.sling.com and hit the guide to see what’s on!

Free channels include SHOWTIME, SHOWTIME 2, SHOWTIME SHOWCASE, SHOWTIME FAMILYZONE, SHOWTIME NEXT, SHOWTIME BEYOND, SHOWTIME WOMEN, SHOWTIME WEST and SHOWTIME EXTREME.

Watchworthy

Now that you’ve got all of your streaming services lined up, you’ll need a way to figure out what to watch! Check out a new app called Watchworthy to find out. The app has information on over 200 streaming. Start by choosing the streaming services you subscribe to and then rate a few selections. Watchworthy will offer up personalized recommendations on what to watch plus a way to keep track of the titles you want to see.

Watchworthy is free on iOS, Android coming soon!

Bottom line: Some of these offers require to you put down a credit card to take advantage of the free trial. If you don’t plan on keeping the services beyond the free trial, put a reminder in your calendar to cancel before you get charged. Keep in mind, some services let you “cancel” as soon as you sign up but still allow you to continue to access their product until your free trial ends.