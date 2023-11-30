AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Social media was flooded with a varied mix of concern, outrage and support after a Monday incident outside an Amarillo elementary school in which a local “Grinch” held a sign to tell children that Santa Claus isn’t real; and it isn’t the first time the “street preacher” has gained notoriety for similar actions.

Posts and videos on social media described that 63-year-old David Grisham held a “Santa is fake, Jesus is real,” sign on a sidewalk near the drop-off area of Sleepy Hollow Elementary School, with images circulating of Grisham in the Grinch costume speaking with police and being confronted by angry parents. In one video of the incident, a parent was seen grabbing Grisham’s sign and throwing it on the ground.

In a social media post in the wake of the incident, Sleepy Hollow officials noted that Grisham’s appearance was “unwanted and uninvited,” and assured he had no connection to the school. While police responded to the scene, there was no report of serious injuries or other danger beyond the heightened tensions between parents and the unexpected “Grinch.”

However, Grisham took to social media after the demonstration and said he was, “assaulted by a parent and they tore my sign, and the police did their very best to distract me from my mission and blocked me from exercising my first amendment rights as much as they could.”

“Hundreds of children heard the message and many parents as well,” wrote Grisham in a social media post, “It’s very telling for a society to go this far in protecting a LIE. To go that far in trying to protect kids from hearing the truth. It’s no wonder our country is in trouble.”

Grisham has stood as a controversial figure in and beyond the Amarillo area since 2010. Acting as the head of Repent Amarillo, also known as “God and Country” and “Last Front Evangelist,” the group launched a boycott campaign against the city of Houston after the election of openly LGBTQ+ mayor Annise Parker. Later that year, as reported by MyHighPlains.com, Grisham attempted to hold a demonstration in an Amarillo park involving the public burning of the Quran, which was stopped by a group of protesters. Also noted on MyHighPlains.com, Grisham’s notoriety was given a seasonal hue when he staged a mock execution of Santa Claus at a firing range.

However, it was in 2016 that Grisham first became commonly coined as a “Grinch.” Months after Repent Amarillo was labeled a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center in 2016, Grisham appeared at the Westgate Mall and approached families waiting in line to meet with Santa Claus.

Grisham was filmed saying, “Kids, I want to tell you today, there is no such thing as Santa Claus,” and got into a heated debate with several parents and other bystanders at the time of the 2016 incident.

After the 2016 incident went viral online, Grisham was reported by the Southern Poverty Law Center as having taken his act traveling, appearing similarly in the Christmas-themed city of North Pole, Alaska.

In 2023, according to Grisham, he is planning to take the Grinch on the road again.

In the wake of the Monday incident outside the Amarillo elementary school, Grisham’s and the “For God and Country” social media pages announced that Grisham plans to visit other parts of the country to spread the same anti-Santa message.

“The Grinch is going on the road,” wrote Grisham’s social media announcement on Tuesday, “Preaching as the Grinch to kids at elementary schools was such a success out of the gate that starting the first week of December Official Street Preachers hits the road to preach to kids in different parts of the country.”