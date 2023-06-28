ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A list of the top 10 linear streets in the Key City needing the most repairs was presented to Abilene’s Street Maintenance Advisory and Appeals Board.

South 7th Street is a busy road that plenty of Abilene residents drive every day, including one Abilene man who spoke to KTAB/KRBC.

“Yeah, it’s pretty rough. It could use a lot of maintenance, like a lot of the streets in Abilene,” he said.

Although he did not want to share his name, this Abilene driver wanted to speak up about how this road desperately needs improvements.

“Say it was raining or winter or something like that, then it could be really dangerous because the road is so wavy and bumpy and whatnot,” he explained.

He is not alone in his complaints. The stretch of South 7th Street between Danville and Pioneer Drive was actually at the top of the list of the top 10 linear streets in Abilene that need maintenance. These streets are not part of a neighborhood network but typically run through neighborhoods, and are not maintained by TxDOT.

This list, along with other street projects, was presented to the street maintenance advisory and appeals board by Abilene City Engineer Scott Chandler. He asked the board for up to $7.5 million to be allocated for street repairs, starting in 2024.

The list of the top 10 worst linear streets was put together based on several factors, according to Chandler.

“Some factors included not only the conditions but the amount of traffic, the amount of complaints we get on these routes,” said Chandler.

It is primarily based on the condition of the street as measured by the Pavement Condition Index (PCI).

Kathy Leet, a resident off of North 18th Street, shared she hopes something is done on the street due to ‘high traffic.’

“A lot of people drive really fast down this street,” Leet explained.

Three roads have been chosen for a recommendation for the 2024 plan for linear streets. These are sections of South 7th Street, North 18th Street, and Corsicana Avenue.

As far as all maintenance projects for 2024, the subdivisions of Pasadena Heights, West of Rose Park, and Fairways are also being recommended for repairs.

As of now, these are only recommendations by the street maintenance board. The board will present the proposal to the City Council at the meeting on July 13th, and BigCountryHomepage will keep you updated on the council’s decision.

The primary source of the money for this project comes from the Street Maintenance Fund, according to Assistant City Manager Michael Rice. The primary source of this funding comes from the Street Maintenance Fee, which is on the Municipal Utility Statement (more commonly known as the ‘water bill’).