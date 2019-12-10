Stretch of Antilley Rd to see lower speed limit

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Taylor County Commissioners are addressing speeding on Antilley Road from the Elm Creek Bridge to Peppergrass Lane.

They’ve voted to reduce the speed limit to 45 miles per hour on that stretch of road.

Precinct 1 Commissioner Randy Williams surveyed the area and spoke to residents who say speeding traffic poses a major safety risk.

“Another individual said, ‘I have concern over my children and grandchildren who live here, travel, walk, ride bicycles and play in this area.’ Another individual said, ‘These drivers think this is an interstate highway rather than a country road,'” Williams says.

Speed limits on most county roads are 60 mph miles per hour, but with recent car accidents and the proximity to Wylie High School, the speed reduction should help with safety.