Stretch of highway in Goldthwaite named for fallen DPS officer

GOLDTHWAITE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) trooper who was killed in the line of duty in 2015 was honored Tuesday.

Sgt. William Keesee, who was a trooper in Brown County, was killed in a car crash in October of 2015.

The fatal accident happened on US Highway 84 in Goldthwaite.

On Tuesday, that same highway where he lost his life was named in his honor.

Those in attendance say it’s a way to keep his memory alive.

“I’m hoping that the residents that pass by, that they remember the sacrifices of just one of the 217 members of the Department of Public Safety that have been lost while on duty for our department,” says Joseph Longway, Texas Department Of Public Safety.

Sgt. Keesee served the Texas DPS for 25 years. His son is now following in his footsteps.