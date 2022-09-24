TUSCOLA, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- Multiple witnesses reported seeing a string of lights flying above Tuscola around 9:00 Monday night. Pictures and Footage shared with KTAB/KRBC show the lights shining brightly as they drift gently across the sky.

Jordan Jackson was one of the many people who spotted this.

“I was driving down the road in Sweetwater on 12th street and I looked up and it was just the strand of lights slowly moving across the sky and quickly dissipated. I’ve never seen anything like that so it was really cool to witness,” said Jackson in a message to KTAB/KRBC.

Image captured by Jeff Hinton

As for all of human history, unexplained lights in the sky are bound to pique curiosity and stir imagination. Thankfully these UFO’s aren’t nearly as unidentified as you might think.

The lights were reported to be a grouping of satellites launched by SpaceX as a part of their Starlink high speed internet service. The first Starlink satellites were launched in 2019, the most recent batch sent from Cape Canaveral Sunday.

Ian Hale, Sweetwater resident, shared his experience with the abnormal sky events as well.

“I remember when they first launched them up there. You could see them and they were spread out a lot you thought they were just stars. But they were just moving so fast you knew they weren’t,” said Hale.

Hale did not spot the lights Monday night. But he says he’s seen his share of unexplained things in the sky and sees how unexpected action overhead might cause some confusion.

“The biggest thing is not knowing what it is. Your imagination starts to get to wandering. And yeah I couldn’t tell you what that would be,” said Hale.