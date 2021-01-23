Strong free throw shooting not enough against UMHB, 70-49

ABILENE, Texas – McMurry University Women’s Basketball produced its best free throw shooting numbers of the season on Saturday, but it would not be enough against a stingy Mary Hardin-Baylor defense in 70-49 loss inside Kimbrell Arena.

Despite going 15-19 from the charity stripe, the War Hawks (0-8, 0-4) were extremely limited offensively, making 16-55 from the floor and just 2-18 from behind the arc. UMHB (7-3, 3-2) did all of its work inside the arc with a 31-68 showing from the floor, while only sinking one three-point basket on nine attempts.

An entertaining first half saw UMHB hold a two or three possession lead most of the way, taking an eight point lead at the break. The second half would be all Cru, helped by an 8-0 run in the third quarter.

McMurry had a new top scorer for the first time this season, as sophomore guard Valery Alvarado scored 13 points on 4-10 shooting from the floor and 5-6 shooting at the line. Alvarado also led the team with eight rebounds, crashing the boards early and often.

Sophomore Taya Bridges nearly matched a career high in blocks today, swatting four shot attempts while scoring nine points. Her current career high for blocks is five, coming against Nebraska Wesleyan last season. Fellow Sophomore Destiny Mathews scored eight points in the effort.

UMHB and McMurry will play another round on Thursday, Feb. 28 in Belton, Texas. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.