ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Fire Department responded to a structure fire in north Abilene on July 4.

Around 12:56 p.m., crews responded to the 2700 block of Victoria Street. Upon arrival, crews found a fully involved residence and made an attack to bring the fire under control.

According to a press release, the residents evacuated safely with no injuries and will be staying with family during this time.

The damage is estimated to be $60,000, and the cause was ruled accidental from an improperly discarded cigarette.