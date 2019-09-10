Structure fire reported on E Central St in Comanche

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Comanche Voluntary Fire Department responded to a call for a structure fire on E central in Comanche on Tuesday.
According to a Comanche VFD Facebook post, there was a mutual aid response from De Leon VFD, Proctor Vfd, and Promontory Park VFD, who helped contain the situation.
The fire department also thanked Comanche Police Dept, Comanche EMS, Comanche Emergency Management, and TxDOT, for their help on the scene.
