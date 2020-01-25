Student strikes success in planning for college seminar

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC/KTAB) – Like most parents, destiny Escobedo’s wanted her to have everything in life, the American dream.

“They wanted me to go to college to get a degree and get a good job that will financially support me and my family,” she said.

But for the soon to be first-generation college student and her family, the nuts and bolts of that dream left them in uncharted waters.

“I guess we didn’t fully realize how much it was going to be,” she said. “And also understanding the seriousness of college and how hard it’s going to be.”

Stepping in to map out all the confusion was the Hispanic Leadership Council of Abilene at their annual planning for college seminar.

“To learn about careers and seniors to learn about what it’s going to take to go to college, to find money, to see what options that they have,” President Sammy Garcia said.

He said it’s not just the high schoolers that need help with the adjustment, it’s a tough time for parents too.

“So, they can understand what they’re about the go through from a financial standpoint and also from an emotional standpoint of seeing their children go on to the next step,” he said.

Now a junior at Abilene Christian College, she hopes to be a beacon of light for someone like her.

“Some of these students, this is their first time hearing it from anybody. so, it’s important to let them know that they can get through it and it will work out in the end,” she said.

Destiny says curious college students will able to ask her for advice at this year’s planning for college seminar tomorrow morning at 8 a.m. and will last till 1:30 p.m. at Cisco College here in Abilene.