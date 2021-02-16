Students at McMurry University find ways to overcome water shortage

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Innovative War Hawks from McMurry University filled up coolers with water from the pool to keep bathrooms operable, after learning that water service is temporarily unavailable for much of the city of Abilene.

Sam Ferguson, McMurry University’s Athletic Director, posted on social media Tuesday night. A picture shows Resident Assistants helping their student community deal with the water shortage on campus.

“With water service temporarily unavailable, our RAs, with the help of @McMURRYFOOTBALL, filled up coolers with water from the pool so that our bathrooms remain operable,” said Ferguson in a tweet.

Our @mcmurryreslife staff is amazing. With Abilene water service temporarily unavailable, our RAs, with the help of @McMURRYFOOTBALL, filled up coolers with water from the pool so that our bathrooms remain operable. Grateful for the innovation and effort. pic.twitter.com/hR4jubvHLQ — Sam Ferguson (@samferguson1974) February 16, 2021

Additionally, according to McMurry University’s Facebook post, students also used melting snow as a backup to fill the toilets with water.

“We were able to devise a temporary solution for our on-campus residents by filling toilets with water from the campus swimming pool and using melted snow as a backup. Thanks to our football team and other volunteers who helped carry this water to the residence halls,” said the University.

Great thinking by the Residence Life staff and nice teamwork from some of our scholar-athletes. The McMurry Community is resilient and strong!

