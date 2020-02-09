Students load supplies for people in Zambia

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Students spending part of their day filling a shipping container for people across the world with Zambia Medical Mission.

For three weeks in July free clinics are set up in Zambia



“They will come walking for days to get medical care. We go to place where they dont normally have medical care.”



Ellie Hamby is the co-director of the Zambia medical mission, she hasn’t spent a July in the US in 40 years and has seen first hand how the mission changes lives.



“We set up a wound care we have optical we do cataract surgeries we do minor surgeries out in the bush.”



Volunteers filling the 40-foot container everything from food to clean delivery kits.



“Most of them are giving birth out in the bush with nothing”

Things that most of us take for granted.



“It really breaks my heart to think about the little kids and them not having shoes and different stuff like that. I kind of have to look at myself and see how lucky I’ve been my whole life and blessed I’ve been to have the things I have,” said Emily Shafer, ACU student.



“Its really awesome to be apart of a group of great Christian people that are trying to give back to those who don’t have those things.”



Like Emily, many of the volunteers are in Dr. Neal Coats’ class who’s made the trip before.



“Right now there is a drought in southern Zambia and people there rely on agriculture… there are people who are starving who dont just need a doctor or nurse but they also need food so there is a real need for donations right now,” said Dr. Neal Coats.

Organizers estimate they’ve sent around seventy containers to Zambia and there’s no sign of stopping, they plan on filling another in two weeks.